241229-N-AC395-1030 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) pulls into Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang, Malaysia
