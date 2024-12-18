Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang, Malaysia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241229-N-AC395-1034 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Raymond Gill, of Peterstown, W. Va., fakes out a mooring line while pulling into Port Klang, Malaysia aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)