Gen. Tan Sri Dato' Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Malaysian Chief of Army, congratulates U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joshua Suthoff, commander of 3rd Squadron, 4th U.S. Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division at the end of the closing ceremony of Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, July 11th, 2024. This year's exercise is the 29th iteration and the first trilateral exercise involving the Malaysian Armed Forces, the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, and the Australian Defence Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott)