Gen. Tan Sri Dato' Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Malaysian Chief of Army, congratulates members of the Malaysian Army, Australian Defense Forces, U.S. Army, and U.S. Marine Corps during the closing ceremony of Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, July 11th, 2024. This year's exercise is the 29th iteration and the first trilateral exercise involving the Malaysian Armed Forces, the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, and the Australian Defence Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott)