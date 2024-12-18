Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Keris Strike 24 [Image 48 of 51]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise Keris Strike 24

    MALAYSIA

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Gen. Tan Sri Dato' Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Malaysian Chief of Army, congratulates members of the Malaysian Army, Australian Defense Forces, U.S. Army, and U.S. Marine Corps during the closing ceremony of Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, July 11th, 2024. This year's exercise is the 29th iteration and the first trilateral exercise involving the Malaysian Armed Forces, the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, and the Australian Defence Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8817604
    VIRIN: 240714-A-UR014-9553
    Resolution: 6126x4084
    Size: 13.67 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Keris Strike 24 [Image 51 of 51], by SSG Christopher Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24
    Exercise Keris Strike 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Allies & Partners
    Keris Strike 24
    pacific partnership
    Open and Free Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download