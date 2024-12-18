Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine participates in the final assault objective along with Soldiers of the U.S. Army 3rd Squadron, 4th U.S. Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division, members of the Malaysian Army, and members of the Australian Defense Forces during Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, July 11th, 2024. This year's exercise is the 29th iteration and the first trilateral exercise involving the Malaysian Armed Forces, the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, and the Australian Defence Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott)