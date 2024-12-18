A soldier of the Malaysian Army participates as a member of the opposition force during Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, July 10, 2024. The exercise promotes professional engagement and mutual understanding to improve and sustain operations and procedures for all countries involved. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Christopher Scott)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8817592
|VIRIN:
|240714-A-UR014-8425
|Resolution:
|5763x3842
|Size:
|10.31 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Keris Strike 24 [Image 51 of 51], by SSG Christopher Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.