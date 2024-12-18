Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Keris Strike 24 [Image 35 of 51]

    Exercise Keris Strike 24

    MALAYSIA

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Malaysian Armed Forces and the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division conduct an air assault exercise during Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, July 8, 2024. This year's exercise is the 29th iteration and the first time it is a trilateral exercise, including the Australian Defence Forces as the new participating member. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8817591
    VIRIN: 240714-A-UR014-6968
    Resolution: 6452x4301
    Size: 16.19 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Allies & Partners
    Keris Strike 24
    pacific partnership
    Open and Free Indo-Pacific

