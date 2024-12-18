Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Malaysian Armed Forces and the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division conduct an air assault exercise during Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, July 8, 2024. This year's exercise is the 29th iteration and the first time it is a trilateral exercise, including the Australian Defence Forces as the new participating member. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott)