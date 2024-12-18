A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Army Reserve Aviation Command distributes supplies to members of the Malaysian Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and the U.S. Army and Marines during Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, July 10, 2024. The briefing aims to create a valuable partnership and enhance information sharing between the United States, Australia, and Malaysia. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Scott)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8817590
|VIRIN:
|240714-A-UR014-1801
|Resolution:
|5363x3575
|Size:
|9.49 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Keris Strike 24 [Image 51 of 51], by SSG Christopher Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.