A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Army Reserve Aviation Command distributes supplies to members of the Malaysian Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and the U.S. Army and Marines during Exercise Keris Strike 24 in Kota Belud, East Malaysia, July 10, 2024. The briefing aims to create a valuable partnership and enhance information sharing between the United States, Australia, and Malaysia. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Scott)