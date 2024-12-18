Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruits swear into the U.S. Air Force during the 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col. Camille LaDrew, 136th Airlift Wing executive officer, stands ahead of recruits swearing into the U.S. Air Force at the 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 27, 2024. During the game, each branch of the Armed Services were represented as recruits swore into their respective branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8817544
    VIRIN: 241227-F-GE908-1015
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    University of Oklahoma Sooners
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen
    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

