Recruits swear into the U.S. Air Force during the 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col. Camille LaDrew, 136th Airlift Wing executive officer, stands ahead of recruits swearing into the U.S. Air Force at the 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 27, 2024. During the game, each branch of the Armed Services were represented as recruits swore into their respective branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2024 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8817544
|VIRIN:
|241227-F-GE908-1015
|Resolution:
|7158x4787
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
