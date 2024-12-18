301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 301st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron receives fuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. Combat search and rescue operations benefit from helicopter air-to-air refueling as it acts as a force extender, keeping rescue assets in the air longer to recover isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)