301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM

Two U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks, assigned to the 301st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, fly in formation over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. The HH-60G is the primary combat search and rescue airframe for the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)