    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 14 of 15]

    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Two U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks, assigned to the 301st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, fly in formation over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. The HH-60G is the primary combat search and rescue airframe for the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 05:27
    Photo ID: 8817520
    VIRIN: 241217-F-XM616-6238
    Resolution: 5723x3219
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

