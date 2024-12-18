Two U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks, assigned to the 301st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, fly in formation over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. The HH-60G is the primary combat search and rescue airframe for the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2024 05:27
|Photo ID:
|8817520
|VIRIN:
|241217-F-XM616-6238
|Resolution:
|5723x3219
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.