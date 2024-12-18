301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron looks out the ramp of an HC-130J Combat King II over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. The 71st ERQS specializes in rescuing isolated personnel from austere environments and in adverse weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)