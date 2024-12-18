301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM

Two U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks, assigned to the 301st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, prepare to receive fuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. This marks the final deployment of the HH-60G model in the CENTCOM AOR as the HH-60W Jolly Green II is scheduled to arrive in the AOR early 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|12.17.2024
|12.28.2024 05:28
|8817517
|241217-F-XM616-1431
|5729x3223
|6.61 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|3
|0
