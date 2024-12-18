301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron observes an HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 301st ERQS over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. The 71st ERQS specializes in rescuing isolated personnel from austere environments and in adverse weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)