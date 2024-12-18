Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 9 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 301st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron receives fuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. This marks the final deployment of the HH-60G model in the CENTCOM AOR as the HH-60W Jolly Green II is scheduled to arrive in the AOR in early 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 05:28
    Photo ID: 8817515
    VIRIN: 241217-F-XM616-4333
    Resolution: 5701x3207
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM
    301st ERQS conduct HAAR over U.S. CENTCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download