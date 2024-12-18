Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Bennett 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241214-N-TY704-1215 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 14, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Marrotte, of Windham, Conn., uses a laparoscope during a surgery in the operating room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 14, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Claire Bennett)

