USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conduct Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

241214-N-TY704-1122 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 14, 2024) Lt. Katie Wachtler, of Fayetteville, N.C., left, observes as Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Marrotte, of Windham, Conn., operates on a patient during a surgery in the operating room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 14, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Claire Bennett)