USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

241225-N-GC571-1072 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 25, 2024) – Lt. Bradley Lawrence, a Chaplain assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), conducts catholic mass in the ship’s forecastle, Dec. 25, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2024 01:38
|Photo ID:
|8817433
|VIRIN:
|241225-N-GC571-1072
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
