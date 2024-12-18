USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241224-N-GC571-2046 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) – Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, Commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, reads an excerpt from the bible during catholic mass aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 24, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Pablo Chavez)