USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

241224-N-GC571-2048 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) – Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), attend a catholic mass in the ship’s forecastle, Dec. 24, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Pablo Chavez)