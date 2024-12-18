USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 27, 2024) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Recruit Jaylin Turner, of Boston, conducts corrective maintenance on a refueling station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Dec. 27, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)
