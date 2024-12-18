USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 27, 2024) – Cmdr. Kurt Albaugh, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), of Williamsville, N.Y., addresses the crew during an all hands call on the forecastle aboard Sterett, Dec. 27, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)