USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 27, 2024) – Chief Retail Specialist Shanna Powell, of Brookings, Oreg., left, pins the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist device on Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Felicia Sena, of Ribera, N.M., during an all hands call on the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Dec. 27, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)