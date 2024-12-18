SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) – Seaman Micaiah Seagojo, of Orlando, Fla., stands watch as a signalman on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), Dec. 24, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8817398
|VIRIN:
|241224-N-FH842-1578
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|905.07 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Brianna Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.