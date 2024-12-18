Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Walker 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) – Sailors observe fueling aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), Dec. 24, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 22:15
    Photo ID: 8817397
    VIRIN: 241224-N-FH842-1489
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 777.08 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Brianna Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea

    South China Sea
    USS Sterett
    DDG 104
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

