821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL

Airmen with the 821st Contingency Response Squadron perform a ruck march during Exercise HADES SENTINEL at Fort Hunter-Liggett in Jolon, California, May 2, 2024. During HADES SENTINTEL, the 821st CRS was evaluated on how well it performs base defense in a simulated deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)