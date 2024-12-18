Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL [Image 36 of 37]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL

    JOLON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Donado, a 821st Contingency Response Squadron logistics readiness officer, provides security during Exercise HADES SENTINEL at Fort Hunter-Liggett in Jolon, California, May 2, 2024. During HADES SENTINTEL, the 821st CRS was evaluated on how well it performs base defense in a simulated deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 19:58
    Photo ID: 8817389
    VIRIN: 240502-F-BQ943-5185
    Resolution: 7145x4763
    Size: 16.77 MB
    Location: JOLON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL [Image 37 of 37], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL
    821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    821st CRS Airmen face off against OPFOR in Exercise Hades Sentinel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    base defense
    UH-60L
    821 CRS
    Hades Sentinel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download