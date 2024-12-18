821st CRS trains base defense in Exercise HADES SENTINEL

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Xavier Collado, a 821st Contingency Response Squadron fire team member, provides entry control point security during Exercise HADES SENTINEL at Fort Hunter-Liggett in Jolon, California, May 1, 2023. During HADES SENTINTEL, the 821st CRS was evaluated on how well it performs base defense in a simulated deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)