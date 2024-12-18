571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise

The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron prepare for boat tour of San Francisco, California, Dec. 5, 2024. Exercise Sourdough is the Department of Defense's largest urban evasion exercise, which exceeds coverage of more than 49 square miles, 100 personnel involved and contributions from more than 17 different agencies and organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8817226
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-BQ943-2892
|Resolution:
|5911x3933
|Size:
|13.58 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Celebrating Decade-Long Partnership: 571st MSAS, SFSO lead DoD’s largest urban evasion exercise
