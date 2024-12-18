571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron receive a briefing from U.S. Coast Guard guardsmen, Dec. 5, 2024, San Francisco, California. Exercise Sourdough is the Department of Defense's largest urban evasion exercise, which exceeds coverage of more than 49 square miles, 100 personnel involved and contributions from more than 17 different agencies and organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)