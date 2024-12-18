Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise [Image 17 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Airmen with the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron receive a briefing from U.S. Coast Guard guardsmen, Dec. 5, 2024, San Francisco, California. Exercise Sourdough is the Department of Defense's largest urban evasion exercise, which exceeds coverage of more than 49 square miles, 100 personnel involved and contributions from more than 17 different agencies and organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8817225
    VIRIN: 241205-F-BQ943-3040
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise
    571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating Decade-Long Partnership: 571st MSAS, SFSO lead DoD&rsquo;s largest urban evasion exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    deputy
    air advisor
    571 MSAS
    SFSO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download