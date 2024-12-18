The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Exercise Sourdough is the Department of Defense's largest urban evasion exercise, which exceeds more than 49 square miles of land coverage, 100 personnel involved and contributions from 17 different agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8817221
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-BQ943-1878
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Celebrating Decade-Long Partnership: 571st MSAS, SFSO lead DoD’s largest urban evasion exercise
No keywords found.