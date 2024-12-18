571st MSAS, SFSO lead Exercise Sourdough: DoD's largest urban evasion exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air advisors with the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, bottom left, radio in a dispatch to their team members during Exercise Sourdough in San Francisco, California, Dec. 5, 2024. Exercise Sourdough is the Department of Defense's largest urban evasion exercise, which exceeds more than 49 square miles of land coverage, 100 personnel involved and contributions from 17 different agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)