AFCENT KC-135 refuels Fighting Falcons over USCENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine missions over the AOR to preserve security relationships vital to U.S. interests and to demonstrate commitment to regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo)