    AFCENT KC-135 refuels Fighting Falcons over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 4 of 7]

    AFCENT KC-135 refuels Fighting Falcons over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine missions over the AOR to preserve security relationships vital to U.S. interests and to demonstrate commitment to regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8817045
    VIRIN: 241217-F-TV052-1089
    Resolution: 3259x2168
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT KC-135 refuels Fighting Falcons over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

