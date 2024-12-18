A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to an F-16 Fighting Falcon in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. Tanker aircraft like the KC-135 support all varieties of U.S. and Coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8817043
|VIRIN:
|241217-F-TV052-1134
|Resolution:
|4386x2918
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT KC-135 refuels Fighting Falcons over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.