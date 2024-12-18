Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT KC-135 refuels Fighting Falcons over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 1 of 7]

    AFCENT KC-135 refuels Fighting Falcons over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Airman marshals a KC-46 Pegasus in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2024. Tanker aircraft like the KC-46 support all varieties of U.S. and Coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8817042
    VIRIN: 241217-F-TV052-1034
    Resolution: 4001x1334
    Size: 507.73 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, AFCENT KC-135 refuels Fighting Falcons over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

