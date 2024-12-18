AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot taxis down a flightline in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2024. KC-135 Stratotankers maintain a constant presence in the AOR, refueling U.S. and coalition aircraft and preserving security relationships in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)