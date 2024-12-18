A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot conducts preflight checks in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 19, 2024. Tanker aircraft like the KC-135 Stratotanker support all varieties of U.S. and coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8817037
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-TV052-1064
|Resolution:
|5441x3620
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.