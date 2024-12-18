AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot conducts preflight checks in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 19, 2024. Tanker aircraft like the KC-135 Stratotanker support all varieties of U.S. and coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)