AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot adjusts throttle controls in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2024. The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of AFCENT’s global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft in order to achieve airpower objectives throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)