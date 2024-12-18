Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot reviews an aircraft maintenance log in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 19, 2024. The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of AFCENT’s global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft to achieve airpower objectives throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8817035
    VIRIN: 241219-F-TV052-1047
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT AC-130J refuel with tanker gas over USCENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    C-130J Super Hercules

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download