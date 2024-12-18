Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Postgraduate School Leverages AI and Simulation Technologies to Drive Innovation in Education and Research [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Postgraduate School Leverages AI and Simulation Technologies to Drive Innovation in Education and Research

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Abreen Padeken 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Key personnel from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) toured NVIDIA Corporation’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Nov. 19. Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, president of NPS, met with NVIDIA senior leaders during a visit to NVIDIA for signing a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA). The CRADA between NPS and NVIDIA outlines plans for collaboration on the development of artificial intelligence-based technologies for learning and other real-world applications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Abreen Padeken).

    This work, Naval Postgraduate School Leverages AI and Simulation Technologies to Drive Innovation in Education and Research [Image 3 of 3], by SA Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

