Naval Postgraduate School Leverages AI and Simulation Technologies to Drive Innovation in Education and Research

Key personnel from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) toured NVIDIA Corporation’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Nov. 19. Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, president of NPS, met with NVIDIA senior leaders during a visit to NVIDIA for signing a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA). The CRADA between NPS and NVIDIA outlines plans for collaboration on the development of artificial intelligence-based technologies for learning and other real-world applications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Abreen Padeken).