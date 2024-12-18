Snow time C-17

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing sits on the flightline at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Dec. 20, 2024. The C-17 aircraft is used to transport cargo and personnel in support of a variety of Department of Defense missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Fritz)