    Snow time C-17 [Image 1 of 3]

    Snow time C-17

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing sits on the flightline at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Dec. 20, 2024. The C-17 aircraft is used to transport cargo and personnel in support of a variety of Department of Defense missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 11:30
    Photo ID: 8816601
    VIRIN: 241220-F-NI494-1056
    Resolution: 5873x3908
    Size: 11.05 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Snow time C-17 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Reserve
    Globemaster III
    AFRC
    Air Force
    Citizen Airmen

