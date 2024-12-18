AR-MEDCOM's CSM Hilton: If you feel lonely during the winter holidays, 'just reach out'

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Medical Command's Command Sgt. Maj. John F. Hilton spoke to Joseph Walser, the director of AR-MEDCOM's suicide prevention programs, during a Dec. 18, 2024, sitdown conversation at Hilton's Weare, N.H., home. Hilton told Walser the winter holidays can be difficult, especially when you are feeling for the loss of loved ones. The command sergeant major said that when soldiers feel alone, they must remind themselves that people care about them, especially the people wearing the same uniform. (U.S. Army image by Sgt. 1st Class Neil W. McCabe)