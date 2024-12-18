Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM's CSM Hilton: If you feel lonely during the winter holidays, just reach out

    WEARE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neil W. McCabe 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Medical Command's Command Sgt. Maj. John F. Hilton spoke to Joseph Walser, the director of AR-MEDCOM's suicide prevention programs, during a Dec. 18, 2024, sitdown conversation at Hilton's Weare, N.H., home. Hilton told Walser the winter holidays can be difficult, especially when you are feeling for the loss of loved ones. The command sergeant major said that when soldiers feel alone, they must remind themselves that people care about them, especially the people wearing the same uniform. (U.S. Army image by Sgt. 1st Class Neil W. McCabe)

    Suicide Prevention
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve

