Tech. Sgt. Keith Allen, a 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, activates the pallet locks on a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft for a training flight at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 17, 2024. The 16th AS is one of four C-17 Globemaster III squadrons at Joint Base Charleston. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 09:02
|Photo ID:
|8816532
|VIRIN:
|241217-F-VS255-1106
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th AS conducts flight training [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.