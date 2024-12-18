16th AS conducts flight training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Keith Allen, a 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, activates the pallet locks on a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft for a training flight at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 17, 2024. The 16th AS is one of four C-17 Globemaster III squadrons at Joint Base Charleston. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)