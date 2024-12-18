A Sailor Realizes His Dream of Becoming a United States Naval Officer in the Medical Service Corps (MSC)

Hospital Corpsman First Class (HM1) Cameron Arthur Galindo, Lab Technician currently stationed at US NMRTC Sigonella, recently selected for an Officer Commission through the Medical Service Corps In-service Procurement Program (MSC-IPP).
