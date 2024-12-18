Truman's Deployment

241223-N-UQ809-1025 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 23, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 08:23
|Photo ID:
|8816516
|VIRIN:
|241223-N-UQ809-1025
|Resolution:
|2849x1899
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
