Truman's Deployment

241223-N-SW048-2111 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 23, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) directs an E/A-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 144, to the catapult on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)