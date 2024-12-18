Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Director of the Air National Guard visits the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility [Image 12 of 13]

    Acting Director of the Air National Guard visits the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Acting Air National Guard director Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak hears from a U.S. Air Force civil engineer in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2024. Civil engineers discussed their projects in their respective sections and the improvements made at the base. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 06:37
    Photo ID: 8816419
    VIRIN: 241214-F-WB681-1382
    Resolution: 7017x5012
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Acting Director of the Air National Guard visits the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
    AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    DV VISIT

