USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 21, 2024) – Hull Technician 3rd Class Joshua Mitchem, of Roseville, Calif., charges an expansion tank in an Auxiliary Machinery Room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Dec. 21, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)